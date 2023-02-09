In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his brother-in-law Mahendra Bhoye (30) in Palghar. According to reports, the accused identified as Dileep Mahale killed Bhoye using an axe in Mokhada area in Palghar district. Police officials said that the accused killed Bhoye as he used to often fight with his wife who is accused's sister. The accused has been arrested. Maharashtra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies, One Injured After Compound Wall of Bus Depot Falls on Them in Palghar (Watch Video).

Man Kills Brother-in-Law in Maharashtra

Maharashtra | A 25-year-old man Dileep Mahale allegedly killed his brother-in-law Mahendra Bhoye, 30 by using an axe, in Mokhada area in Palghar district as the deceased used to often fight with his wife who is accused's sister. Accused Dileep arrested: Police — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)