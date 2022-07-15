The Thane police on Friday arrested a 34-yr-old man for allegedly raping his own 10-year-old daughter and strangling her to death in the Bhiwandi area. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Sources from the police said that the body of the girl has been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, the accused has been sent to police custody till July 22.

