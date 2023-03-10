In an unfortunate incident, a 35-year-old man died after fire erupted in a transformer in Shilphata area. Fire tenders are at the spot and are trying to douse the fire. Further information into the incident is awaited. Brahmapuram Fire: Indian Air Force Deploys Mi 17 V5 Helicopter to Extinguish Fire at Waste Processing Plant in Kerala.

Thane Fire:

Maharashtra | A 35-year-old man dies after a fire erupts due to an explosion in a transformer in Thane's Shilphata area. Fire tenders on the spot: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/jY5v5jjpRZ — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)