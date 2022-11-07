In yet another incident of sexual assault, a case of rape of an 8-year-old girl was reported at Sewri police station. A 65-year-old Arabic teacher has been booked under Sections 376,506 of the IPC and POCSO Act in Mumbai. "The accused was arrested from the Sewri area and presented in the court," said Mumbai Police. UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Neighbour in Indirapuram’s Kanawani Area; Accused Arrested.

Arabic Teacher Rapes Minor:

