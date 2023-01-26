A level 2 fire broke out in the RA Residency tower, Dadar East area on Thursday evening. No injuries have been reported yet, according to the news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sida that t fire tenders are present at the spot and operations to douse the flames are underway. The cause of the fire is yet unknown, however, it is said that the blaze was caused by a short circuit. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze at Anis Compound in Andheri's Sakinaka, No Injuries Reported Yet (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire:

Maharashtra | A level 2 fire broke out in RA Residency tower, Dadar East area. No injuries reported yet. Fire tenders present at spot: BMC — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Blaze at RA Residency Tower:

