A massive fire broke out in the Anis Compound of Sakinaka in Andheri East on Thursday. According to the report by news agency ANI, 4 engines are present at the spot. No injuries reported yet, the report said. More details are awaited. Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire in Bandra; Rescue Operation Underway.

Massive Blaze at Anis Compound in Andheri:

Mumbai | Fire breaks out in Anis Compound of Sakinaka in Andheri East. 4 engines are present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Fire at Sakinaka Slum:

