Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan MLA on Thursday requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to urgently appoint a special team of ATS or State Agency to look into the suspected terror boat matter. A suspected terror boat with AK-47 rifles and bullets was found on the Raigad coast. "As per primary info, some boats containing weapons & documents found in Harihareshwar & Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing," Tatkare said.

