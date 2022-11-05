A fire was reported in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik today at 8.43 am. The luggage compartment was detached from the train after the blaze erupted. Central railway said that passenger bogies were unaffected in the incident. Further details into the incident is awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Restaurant in Prashant Vihar Area; Fire Tenders Present at Spot

Maharashtra | At 8.43 am, a fire was reported in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik. The luggage compartment detached from the train. Passenger bogies unaffected: Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

