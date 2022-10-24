On Monday evening, a fire broke out in a restaurant in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi. "Seven fire tenders present at the spot," Delhi Fire Service said. In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. According to reports, the cause of the fire is still not known. Fire brigade, police and others are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Fire fighting operations is underway. West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out in Godown in Kolkata's Bantala Leather Complex Area; Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics).

