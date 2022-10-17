On Monday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur said that the party will not contest Mumbai's Andheri East assembly by-election and their candidate Murji Patel will withdraw his nomination. The decision comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray requested Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to not fight any candidate against late MLA Ramesh Latke's widow in the Andheri East By-Election 2022.

BJP Will Not Contest Andheri East Assembly By-Election

