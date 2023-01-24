The bodies of seven members of a family, including three children, were fished out of the Bhima River in the Pune district of Maharashtra. According to a report by the news agency ANI, 4 bodies were recovered between January 18 to 21, while 3 others were found today. Pune Rural Police said that "prima facie it's a suicide, however, police are investigating from all angles. Accidental Death Report has been registered." Pune Shocker: Woman Forced to Consume Powdered Human Bones of Dead Body to Conceive Child, Seven Including Husband and 'Tantrik' Booked.

Bodies Of Seven Family Members Fished Out of Bhima River:

Maharashtra | Bodies of 7 members of a family fished out from Bhima river in Daund, Pune - 4 bodies recovered b/w 18-21 Jan & 3 others found today. Prima facie it's a suicide, however, police are investigating from all angles. Accidental Death Report registered: Pune Rural Police pic.twitter.com/0XybFLetm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

