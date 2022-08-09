The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet took place on Tuesday, more than five weeks after the new government in the state was sworn in on June 30. In the first phase of the expansion, 18 ministers were administered the oath of office.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers pic.twitter.com/2eDIBVxWj3 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

