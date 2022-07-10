Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his family offered prayers at Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini temple, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Shinde also performed the Maha Aarti at Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini temple.

Maharashtra | Chief Minister Eknath Shindey along with his family offers prayers at Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini temple, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi pic.twitter.com/06NqMHbO5e — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife, Lata Shinde offers prayers, performs Maha Aarti at Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini temple, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi pic.twitter.com/mqZZCA4ybr — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

