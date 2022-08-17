Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the director general of police to conduct CID inquiry into the death of Shiv Sangram leader and former state minister Vinayak Mete. Mete met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on August 14.

