Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday wrote to EAM Dr S Jaishankar, drawing his attention to the case of baby Ariha Shah who has been stranded in a foster home in Germany for the last 20 months. Shinde met parents of Ariha last week. The CM requested EAM to "give in-person appointment to the parents to understand their concerns and the details of the case."

Eknath Shinde Writes to EAM S Jaishankar:

