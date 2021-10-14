On the Occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas, devotees on Thursday offered prayers at Deekshabhoomi in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. Deekshabhoomi is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism located at Nagpur city. It is the place where BR Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with approximately 600,000 of his followers, mainly people from mainly scheduled caste community.

