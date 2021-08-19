Diksha Shinde from Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Selected as Panellist on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel:

Maharashtra | Diksha Shinde, a 14-yr-old girl in Aurangabad, was selected as a panellist on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel. "I wrote a theory on black holes & God. It was accepted by NASA after 3 attempts. They asked me to write articles for their website,"she said (18.08) pic.twitter.com/yxDqApWKWm — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

