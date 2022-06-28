The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, June 28 announce cash awards to the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 which was held in Haryana and concluded on June 13 this year. The highly-anticipated Khelo India Youth Games winners to get a cash price of Rs 3 lakh for Gold Medal winners, Rs 2 lakh and One lakh cash to bronze and silver medal winners respectively from the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Maharashtra govt to felicitate winners of Khelo India Programme held in Haryana. Gold medal winners will be given Rs 3 lakh cash, Silver medal winner Rs 2 lakh cash & bronze medal winner will be given Rs 1 lakh cash and Rs 25000 will be given to those who participated: State Govt — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)