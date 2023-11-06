Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has extended wishes to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Mahayuti alliance leaders, claiming that the party has emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2023. In her recent tweet, Amruta wrote, “BJP is the single largest with 717 seats. Numbers of BJP alone in Gram Panchayat elections of Maharashtra are more than the combined figures of NCP-Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray & Congress.” Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP Majha: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes.

Amruta Fadnavis Congratulates BJP Claiming to be Single Largest Party in Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2023

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections— Final Results [2359 / 2359]- हर गाँव, हर शहर , दिखता बीजेपी/महायुती का ही असर ! मोदी है , तो सब मुमकिन है !#NDA: 1372 • BJP: 717 • NCP (Ajit Pawar): 382 • SS (Eknath Shinde): 273#MVA: 638 • INC: 293 • NCP (Sharad Pawar): 205 • SS… — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)