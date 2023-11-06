Maharashtra is all set to witness the counting of votes for gram panchayats election results 2023 today. The counting of the votes for Maharashtra gram panchayat election results 2023 commenced at 7:30 am on November 6, while the polling ended at 5:30 pm on November 5. The live streaming of the Maharashtra gram panchayat election results 2023 can be viewed on the YouTube channel of ABP Majha. Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: NDA Suffers Jolt As MVA Bags 4 Seats, BJP Wins 1; Check List.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2023 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)