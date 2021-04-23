Maharashtra: As many as 13 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 care hospital in Virar on Friday morning. Maharashtra | 13 people have died in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, early morning today pic.twitter.com/DoySNt4CSQ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021 Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2021

