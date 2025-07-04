Amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language controversy in Maharashtra, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has declared October 3 as Elite Marathi Language Day. According to the news agency IANS, the Maharashtra government also said that October 3 to October 9 will be celebrated as Classical Marathi Language Week. A government order regarding the same has also been issued. It is learned that the government order was issued to promote and honour the richness and heritage of the Marathi language across the state. Language Row: ‘Attempts To Impose Hindi Over Marathi Won’t Be Tolerated’, Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Govt Announces October 3 as Elite Marathi Language Day

Amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language controversy, the Maharashtra government has made a significant decision by declaring October 3 as Elite Marathi Language Day. Additionally, October 3 to October 9 will be celebrated as Classical Marathi Language Week. A government order has… pic.twitter.com/2gvTK2aGzq — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)