Documents are being cleared from Ministers' cabins in Maharashtra following a change in the government yesterday. Staff are packing documents from ministers' offices as they have been asked to report to their departments. Eknath Shinde took oath as CM of Maharashtra yesterday with the help of BJP after nearly 3 years of MVA Government.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Mantralaya being cleaned, documents being cleared following a change in government in the state. Documents are being cleared from Ministers' cabins. Staff packing documents from ministers' offices as they have been asked to report to their departments

