In a tragic incident in Nashik's Datarnagar area, four-year-old Hasnain Malik drowned in a sewage tank. Initially presumed to be a tragic accident, CCTV footage later revealed that Hasnain was deliberately thrown into the water. The footage from a neighbouring loom factory showed a person picking up the child and callously tossing him into the tank. Investigation is underway as authorities delve into the disturbing circumstances surrounding the young boy's demise and discover the motive behind the act. Nashik: Man Collapses on Field While Playing Cricket, Dies of Heart Attack.

4-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Sewage Tank

