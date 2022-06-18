A 53-year-old woman, who left education 37 years ago owing to family reasons, cleared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Board exam on Friday, proving that "age is no bar for learning." Kalpana Koletkar scored 79.60% in class 10 exams and passed with flying colours.

