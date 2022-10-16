India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains in various parts of Maharashtra. IMD said that "thunderstorms and moderate rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely at isolated places in districts of Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Hingoli during next 3-4 hours." Also Read | Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Form Over North Andaman Sea From October 18, Says IMD.

Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, Moderate Rain With Gusty Winds Very Likely at Isolated Places, Says IMD

