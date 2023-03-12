The hot weather is spreading it's legs in India. A day after heat wave alert for Mumbai and surrounding regions, the maximum city recored the hottest day of this year today. IMD’s Santacruze observatory records 39.4 degrees on Sunday afternoon while 35.8 degrees temperature was recorded at Colaba.

Mumbai Reels Under Heat Wave:

Maharashtra | Today, on 12th March 2023, Santacruz observatory recorded the season's highest maximum temperature. Santacruz recorded 39.4°C & Colaba recorded 35.8°C: Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

