After reports said that Mumbai was in Level 2 category in a 5-phased Unlock 2.0 from June 7, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, clarified that Mumbai shall fall under level 3 and not level 2.

Dear Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner @IqbalSinghChah2 informs that Mumbai shall fall under level 3, as per #BreakTheChain orders by the State Government. Watch this space for detailed written orders shortly.#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)