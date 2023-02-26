Two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will be going to poll today, February 26. The Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly constituency of Pune district are going for by poll today. Voting has already begun in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Pune district. Earlier, the polling was supposed to be held on February 27, however, the dates were revised as they were clashing with the dates of Class 12 and graduate degree examinations. Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly By-Elections 2023: From Date of Polling To Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Bypolls.

Voting Begins in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Pune District

Maharashtra | Voting begins in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Pune district — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

