A video of jawans allegedly assaulting a specially-abled man in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. The 2-minute 20-second video shows two jawans reportedly belonging to Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) assaulting a specially-abled man on a tricycle in Deoria. As the video moves further, the PRD jawans can be seen slapping and abusing the disabled man. The entire act was caught on CCTV camera which has now gone viral on the internet. After the incident came to light, Deoria police said that the jawans were immediately removed from duty and charges were filed against them at Rudrapur police station. Viral Video: Specially-Abled Man Pulls Cart With One Hand While Holding Crutch With Other, Netizens Call Him 'Incredible Soul'.

Security Personnel Slap and Abuse Disabled Man

In UP's Deoria, a purported video of a specially-abled man on a tricycle being assaulted by two men identified as Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans has surfaced on social media. pic.twitter.com/grJgsp195G — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 30, 2023

Police Says Jawans Removed From Duty

उक्त दोनों पीआरडी के कर्मी हैं, जिन्हे ड्यूटी से हटाते हुए इनके विरुद्ध प्राप्त प्रार्थना पत्र के आधार पर थाना रुद्रपुर में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है। — DEORIA POLICE (@DeoriaPolice) July 30, 2023

