A man was caught by CISF at the Delhi airport today for carrying foreign currency worth over Rs 41 lakh by allegedly concealing them inside "Lehanga Buttons" which were kept in his bag. The man was handed over to the Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. He could not furnish a valid authorisation for carrying such a big amount of foreign currency.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 41lakh) concealed in “Lehenga Buttons” kept inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY #Alertness@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/QHul4Q1IXr — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 30, 2022

