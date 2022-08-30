An Air India cabin crew member has left the internet awestruck after a heartwarming video went viral online. The viral clip shows a flight attendant calming down a little baby girl as she rests her face on his shoulder. Netizens have hailed the cabin crew staff, identified as Neil Malkam, for his lovely gesture. The viral reel reads, "It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the stewards shoulder, thanks to him." SpiceJet Flight Attendant Dances On Classic Bollywood Tune ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeevan Venkatesh | JWA (@jeevan_jwa)

