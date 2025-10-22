A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing youths bursting firecrackers on the roof of a moving car in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on the Pipliamandi–Manasa road, where one youth placed and lit a sky-shot firecracker on top of the car while another drove, and a third recorded the act on a mobile phone. Following the viral circulation of the video, police took action, tracing the driver a identified as Praveen from Pipliamandi. Authorities registered a case under Sections 132(2) and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and issued an INR 1,500 challan for dangerous driving. Police confirmed that the action was taken to deter such reckless behaviour and ensure public safety. Mandsaur: 4 College Students Allegedly Linked to ABVP Caught on Camera Secretly Filming Girls Changing Costumes; Congress Says ‘BJP Se Beti Bachao’ After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Youths Burst Firecrackers on Moving Car in Mandsaur

कार के ऊपर स्क्वायर शॉट पटाखा जलाते हुए स्टंटबाजी का वीडियो मंदसौर,पिपलिया मंडी का. कार नंबर एमपी 09 डीसी 8139 की छत पर युवकों ने पटाखे फोड़े। कार चालक प्रवीण निवासी पिपलिया, जिला मंदसौर को तलाश कर मोटर वाहन अधिनियम की धारा 132(2) और 184 के तहत कार्यवाही कर 1500 का चालान किया pic.twitter.com/4bM6MQoUw8 — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) October 21, 2025

Police Traced Driver and Issued INR 1,500 Fine for Reckless Firecracker Stunt

