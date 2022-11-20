The blast in an auto rickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru was “not accidental” but an “act of terror”, the state's DGP said on Sunday. The Director General of Police (DGP) said that t’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. The state police is probing the matter along with Central agencies.

