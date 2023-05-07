Amis the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday interacted with students of Maharashtra who are stranded in the violence-hit state. During his conversation, the students thanked CM Shinde for helping them so promptly and also said that they all are safe. Earlier in the day, Shinde said that 22 students from the state, who are currently stuck in riot-hit Manipur will be first shifted to Assam from where a special flight will be arranged to bring them back home. As many as 14 of them have been shifted to the Shiv Sena office in Manipur, the CM's office said in a statement. Manipur Violence: Special Flight to Be Arranged to Bring Back Maharashtra Students Stuck in Violence-Hit State, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde Interacts With Students of Maharashtra Stranded in Manipur

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde interacted with students of Maharashtra who are stranded in Manipur. The students thanked CM Shinde for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe: Shiv Sena (Video source: Shiv Sena)#ManipurViolence pic.twitter.com/A4mHwayLei — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

