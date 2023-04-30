Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme. While people across the country joined to listen to the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, the list also included politicians who were seen tuning in from different parts of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Gen V K Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda were among the notable leaders who along with others, joined in to hear the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode Today: Amit Shah at Mumbai, JP Nadda in Karnataka and Rajnath Singh in Delhi To Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Monthly Radio Programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with others, listen to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/0cQ3j2ul4i — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Gen v K Singh Listen to the 100th Episode

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Gen V K Singh listen to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/gqq3ZfUW3v — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Listens to the 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat

#WATCH | Union Minister Jitendra Singh listens to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat at India House in London, UK. pic.twitter.com/yOpYXHNSjQ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Listens to 100th Episode

#WATCH | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia listened to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, today in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QNtQhwFsGU — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

