During his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, April 25, PM Narendra Modi appealed to people of the nation to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only. "I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID-19 and are also offering consultations", he said.

I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID19 and are also offering consultations: PM Modi during his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat pic.twitter.com/mj4IFBdihP — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)