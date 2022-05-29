Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday, May 29. Earlier, PM Modi had invited inputs from all the citizens for his monthly radio programme. Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, the AIR News website. It will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Watch Mann Ki Baat Live:

