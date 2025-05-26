Mandsaur politician Manoharlal Dhakad, who was caught having sex in a viral video on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, has been granted bail. According to reports, a court in Madhya Pradesh granted bail to Manoharlal Dhakad (Manohar Lal Dhakad) after he was arrested by the police on Sunday, May 26. It must be recalled that Manohar Lal Dhakad was captured in a "compromising situation" with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby toll booth. The purported video involving the local politician from Mandsaur had gone viral on Saturday, May 25, and sparked widespread discussions online and in the political community. Who Is Manohar Lal Dhakad? All About Mandsaur Politician Caught Having Sex on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Viral Video.

Manoharlal Dhakad Granted Bail by MP Court

Out on bail in less than 24 hours. My way or highway! pic.twitter.com/QeIDlsp6dX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 26, 2025

‘BJP Leader’ Manoharlal Dhakad Caught in Compromising Position With Woman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)