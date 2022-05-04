The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Mansukh Hiren murder case in Bombay High Court. The affidavit was filed in response to the bail application of Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma of Mumbai Police. While opposing his bail, the NIA in its affidavit stated that Sharma took Rs 45 lakhs from suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to kill Mansukh Hiren.

