Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, October 30, said that his government will formally accept the report of the Justice Shinde committee on providing Maratha reservation in the Cabinet meeting today. Eknath Shinde also said that orders will be issued by the Revenue Department to issue Kunbi caste certificates. Earlier, Shinde said, "The Justice Shinde committee formed for giving reservation to the Maratha community has submitted their first report to us. The Committee has been given an extension for two months to submit their final report." He also stated his government is committed to giving reservations to the Maratha community. Maratha Reservation: CM Eknath Shinde To Chair Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting Today at Mumbai’s Sahyadri Guest House.

We Are Committed to Giving Reservation to Maratha Community

Following a key meeting of the Maharastra government on the Maratha reservation, CM Eknath Shinde says, "The Justice Shinde committee formed for giving reservation to the Maratha community has submitted their first report to us. The Committee has been given an extension for two… pic.twitter.com/5tnsO163e6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

