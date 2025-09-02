Mumbai Police on Monday issued a notice to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, directing him to vacate Azad Maidan after he allegedly violated rules laid down by the court and police for holding protests. Reportedly, the permission granted earlier was withdrawn due to repeated violations of terms and conditions. The Azad Maidan Police served the notice to Patil’s core committee, asking them to immediately clear the protest site. Authorities also flagged his recent statements to the media, citing them in the official letter. Police maintained that the activist’s actions were in breach of guidelines set for the agitation. Jarange Patil has been spearheading statewide protests demanding Maratha reservation. Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange Patil Asks Maratha Quota Protesters To Follow Bombay High Court Directives, Says 'Don't Roam on Mumbai Streets'.

Mumbai Police Ask Manoj Jarange Patil to Vacate Azad Maidan

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police issues notice to Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil for violating rules after court orders. The permission to hold a protest has been denied as he violated the terms and conditions given by the court and police to hold the protest. The Azad… https://t.co/skdYeNgrm8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)