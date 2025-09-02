After a five-day hunger strike, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday, September 2, announced a victory as he accepted the Maharashtra government's draft proposal on Maratha reservation. Celebrations broke out at Azad Maidan as protesters welcomed the move. Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, confirmed the draft’s finalisation and met Jarange Patil to discuss it. After accepting the draft proposal, Jarange Patil assured a government delegation that he would end his fast once the official government resolution (GR) is issued. Meanwhile, the state government has also accepted Jarange Patil's Demands. Jarange Patil said that the government has promised to withdraw cases against Maratha quota agitation protesters. More details are awaited. Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange Patil Asks Maharashtra Government To Issue GR Stating Marathas and Kunbis Are Same Community, Sets 2-Month Deadline.

Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Victory As He Accepts Maharashtra Govt Draft Proposal on Quota

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil likely to call off his hunger strike by evening. He has accepted the proposal of the government and assured a government delegation that he will withdraw his fast once the government resolution (GR) is issued. @HT_Mumbai @htTweets — Shailesh Gaikwad (@shailesh505) September 2, 2025

Maratha Reservation Protesters Celebrate at Azad Maidan

Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

Maratha Reservation Protesters Rejoice

