Pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has issued a stern warning to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the ongoing Maratha quota protest in Mumbai. Jarange Patil stressed that Maratha protesters would not leave Mumbai until all their demands were met, including the withdrawal of cases against demonstrators, action against police personnel accused of using force, and the dismissal of those involved. "I tell the government and Fadnavis that we will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented...Withdraw the cases against all Maratha protesters in the state, dismiss the Police personnel who attacked us and file cases against them...Devendra Fadnavis should not even think of lathi-charging the boys through the police. Otherwise, we will show Devendra Fadnavis what Marathas are," Jarange Patil said. Fadnavis on Monday said that the Maharashtra government will follow the Bombay High Court order asking the authorities to clear roads occupied by protesters by 4 pm on Tuesday, stating that the agitation by pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil should be held only at Azad Maidan and not elsewhere. Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange Patil Asked To Vacate Azad Maidan After Police Deny Permission Over Rule Violations.

‘Will Show Devendra Fadnavis What Marathas Are’: Manoj Jarange Patil Issues Ultimatum

Mumbai, Maharashtra: At Azad Maidan, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "I tell the government and Fadnavis that we will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented...Withdraw the cases against all Maratha protesters in the state, dismiss the Police… pic.twitter.com/Kno30eOfGa — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

