The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that when a woman who is married enters into a sexual relationship outside of marriage, she cannot claim rape on false promise of marriage. The high court bench of Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal said that a fully matured married woman consenting to a sexual relationship outside of marriage on a promise of marriage is merely an act of promiscuity, immorality and reckless disregard of the institution of marriage and cannot lead to a rape case. The court observed while acquitting a man who was convicted and sentenced to nine years imprisonment in a rape case in 2016. The complainant woman had claimed that she had entered into the relationship on the promise of marriage. In its judgment passed on August 20, the Punjab and Haryana HC said the complainant was "not a naive, innocent bashful young lady" who could not judge the implications of her impulsive decisions. The court noted that she was a grown woman, mother of two children and was ten years older than the accused. Denying Maternity Leave to Contractual Employee Violates Article 14 of Constitution Which Guarantees Equal Protection of Law, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Punjab and Haryana HC Acquits Man Convicted in Rape Case

