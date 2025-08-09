The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that denying maternity leave to a contractual employee under the Maternity Benefit Act would amount to discrimination on the grounds of the nature of their employment and thereby violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal protection of law. The high court further said that to discriminate between them, on the premise of the nature of their engagement/appointment, it being regular or contract, would be violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, whereby equality before the law and equal protection of laws is ensured. The Punjab and Haryana HC observed while hearing the plea of a Clinic Assistant under Aam Aadmi Clinic, City Raman, District Bathinda, who had applied for maternity leave for two months. After hearing the submissions of both sides, the court referred to Municipal Corporation of Delhi vs. Female Workers (Muster Roll) and another [(2000) 3 SCC 244], wherein it was held that the Maternity Benefit Act covers contract workers, including those employed on daily wages. In the end, the court allowed the plea, which sought quashing of the letter whereby her request to re-join was rejected. Punjab and Haryana High Court Commutes Death Penalty of Man Who Sexually Abused His Minor Daughter, Says Case Cannot Be Termed ‘Rarest of Rape’ To Justify Death Sentence.

Punjab and Haryana HC Allows Plea Seeking Quashing of Letter of Applicant's Request to Re-Join Was Rejected

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that denying maternity leave to a contractual employee under the Maternity Benefit Act would amount to discrimination on grounds of nature of their employment and thereby violates Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees equal… pic.twitter.com/MnJ9DaUcYM — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 9, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)