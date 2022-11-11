Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other political leaders paid tributes to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also remembered his contribution in the freedom movement and his passion for education. The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Maulana Abu Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2022 Wishes:

Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education. pic.twitter.com/gKg7BFkFSo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

Maulana Azad’s Presidential speech to Congress session at Ramgarh in March 1940 is probably among the 3-4 greatest speeches made by an Indian in the 20th century. Still very relevant. The Yatris paid tributes to him at the campsite before starting the Padayatra today morning. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/1kc9VZAy5W — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 11, 2022

Humble tributes to freedom fighter, nation’s first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Education Day. His contribution to independence struggle, nation building and education in India shall always be remembered. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 11, 2022

एक शिक्षित व सुदृढ़ भारत के निर्माण में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले ‘भारत रत्न’ मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद जी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन। राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाए जाने वाले इस अवसर पर शिक्षा की महत्त्वता के प्रति जागरूकता फैलाकर देश के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए हमें योगदान देना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/QXMuKJy1nB — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 11, 2022

