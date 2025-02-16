A 25-year-old man, Umesh, was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight by two men on a busy street in Medchal, Hyderabad, on February 16. A disturbing video of the attack has surfaced online, showing the assailants repeatedly stabbing Umesh before fleeing, leaving him in a pool of blood. Police rushed to the scene near Medchal bus depot and launched an investigation. CCTV footage is being analysed to track the attackers, who are suspected to be Umesh’s brother and cousin, allegedly due to a family dispute. The victim’s family is devastated. A case has been registered, and police are working to apprehend the suspects. Thane: Man Brutally Thrashed With Sticks For ‘Roaming in Towel’ in Mumbra, Viral Videos Surface.

Man Brutally Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad’s Medchal (Disturbing Visuals)

