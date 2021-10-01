Soon after media reports stated that Tata Sons has won the bid for Air India, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), on Friday issued a statement saying that media reports indicating approval of financial bids by the Government of India in the Air India disinvestment case are incorrect. The official said that the media will be informed of the Government's decision as and when it is taken.

