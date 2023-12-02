Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, December 3, to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance works. The block will affect the Main and Harbour lines, with specific timeframes allocated for each. The mega block will be carried out on the Central Line between Matunga to Mulund up and down lines from 11:05 am to 3:35 pm. On Harbour Line, the block will be between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 11:10 am to 04:40 pm. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai Water Cut News: 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Parts of Bandra, Khar and Jogeshwari on December 2 as BMC Continues Repairs On Veravali Reservoir Pipeline.

Mega Block on Sunday, December 3, 2023

